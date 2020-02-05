Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 503 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 33,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.