Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KL. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$61.14.

Shares of KL stock traded down C$0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$50.35. 618,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.14. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$38.80 and a twelve month high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$503.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$494.73 million. Analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 5.93%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

