KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. KLA updated its Q3 guidance to 2.04-2.82 EPS.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.54 and its 200-day moving average is $160.52. KLA has a 52-week low of $101.34 and a 52-week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $800,370.00. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $729,530.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock worth $2,938,419. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.