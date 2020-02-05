Knowles (NYSE:KN) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Knowles (NYSE:KN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.08-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $160-190 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.43 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Knowles from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of KN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,322. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Knowles has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

In other news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,076.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

