Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.94 on June 4th

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) declared an annual dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.9356 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th.

Koninklijke Philips has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Koninklijke Philips has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.96. The company had a trading volume of 44,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

PHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.