Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.12% of Paylocity worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $150.03.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.40.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

