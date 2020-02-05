Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Cuts Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,418 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.12% of Paylocity worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PCTY stock opened at $149.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average of $111.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $150.03.
In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock valued at $58,701,709 over the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.40.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
