Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after purchasing an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Northern Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 119,765 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 29.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 115,113 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 200.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth about $6,932,000. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust stock opened at $102.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.94. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

