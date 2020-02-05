Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,325 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Unilever by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UN opened at $58.97 on Wednesday. Unilever NV has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

