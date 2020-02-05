Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,153 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Home Depot by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,248,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,701,000 after acquiring an additional 546,832 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 851,724.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,846,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD stock opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.13. The stock has a market cap of $252.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

