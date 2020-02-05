Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 5,125 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned about 0.61% of Bandwidth worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 741,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,625,000 after purchasing an additional 148,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 339,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,781 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $334,909.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,157.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $177,454.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,256 shares of company stock valued at $574,115. 15.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAND opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 593.13 and a beta of 0.51. Bandwidth Inc has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.42%. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.86.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

