Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 5,989 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after acquiring an additional 61,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Linde by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,653 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Linde by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 863,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $216.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $159.08 and a 12-month high of $214.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.