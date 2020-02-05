Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 61,191 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,191 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in IDEX were worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 376.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.22.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $243,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total value of $2,420,403.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IEX opened at $169.09 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $136.24 and a one year high of $176.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.55 and a 200 day moving average of $164.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.52.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

