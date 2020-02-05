Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 769 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,834 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Union Pacific by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 3,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,522 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 33,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $183.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.82.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.