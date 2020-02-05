Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Trims Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total transaction of $4,236,689.42. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 398,131 shares of company stock valued at $125,952,372. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $329.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.89. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $208.00 and a 12-month high of $327.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $327.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.