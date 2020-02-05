KuCoin Shares (KCS) Achieves Market Cap of $93.69 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.69 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00012070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.39 or 0.03209649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00201389 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00133281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

