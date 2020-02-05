L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07, RTT News reports. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.35-11.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.35-11.75 EPS.

LHX opened at $223.74 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $228.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

