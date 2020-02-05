Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 63 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 63 target price on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LHN. Barclays set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 62 target price on Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 62 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 51 price target on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 58.09.

Lafargeholcim has a 52-week low of CHF 50.40 and a 52-week high of CHF 60.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.