Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Position Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $325.58. 34,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,507. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.60 and a fifty-two week high of $326.82.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.81% and a net margin of 21.67%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.29.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,262 shares of company stock valued at $16,289,019 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

