Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ LANC traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.96. 3,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,870. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $133.77 and a 12 month high of $165.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.30.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

