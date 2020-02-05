Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,367,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,400,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,145,000 after acquiring an additional 327,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.92%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

