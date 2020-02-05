Ledyard National Bank Acquires 427 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.8% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 349,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.