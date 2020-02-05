Ledyard National Bank Buys Shares of 1,720 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ledyard National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $669,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $133.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

