Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2020

Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.10) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LDSG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 17.50 ($0.23). 11,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.20. Leeds Group has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of $4.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

About Leeds Group

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. It operates through two segments, Hemmers Europe and Hemmers China. The company offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. It serves retailers and small wholesalers of fabrics and manufacturers of ready-made items.

