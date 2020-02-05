Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) Posts Earnings Results

Leeds Group (LON:LDSG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (4.10) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LDSG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 17.50 ($0.23). 11,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,611. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.20. Leeds Group has a 1-year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company has a market cap of $4.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14.

Leeds Group plc engages in the import, warehousing, and wholesaling of fabrics. It operates through two segments, Hemmers Europe and Hemmers China. The company offers a range of fabrics comprising basic and fashion items for use in apparel or furnishings. It serves retailers and small wholesalers of fabrics and manufacturers of ready-made items.

