Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Leju stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.55.
Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter. Leju had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.43%.
About Leju
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.
