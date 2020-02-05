Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Leju stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Leju has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 2.55.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter. Leju had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.43%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,211,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,837 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Leju worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

