Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.71, approximately 46,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 82,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

LXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.10.

Get Leucrotta Exploration alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $138.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.00.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Leucrotta Exploration Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Leucrotta Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leucrotta Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.