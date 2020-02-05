LifeSteps Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.02 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.25.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

