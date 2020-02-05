Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $214.85

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $214.85 and last traded at $213.50, with a volume of 2339280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.36.

Get Linde alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $115.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average is $199.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.