Liquidity Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50,362.00 (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $644,425.00 and approximately $50,362.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.98 or 0.03067161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00200914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00029481 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00131601 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

