LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market cap of $3,705.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,584.74 or 2.23433639 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 126.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00025306 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official website is www.litecoinultra.com . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

