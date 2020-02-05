LKQ Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 714 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,247% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Several research firms have issued reports on LKQ. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

LKQ opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. LKQ has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LKQ by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LKQ by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in LKQ by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

