LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) Trading Up 17.5%

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA)’s stock price was up 17.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $0.94, approximately 437,471 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 104,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative net margin of 48.36% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%.

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

