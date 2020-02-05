LockTrip (LOC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,849.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.29 million and $18,849.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LockTrip has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00005290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Fatbtc, Bancor Network and LATOKEN.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014501 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003583 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Kucoin, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, IDEX, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

