Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,005,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,014,000 after purchasing an additional 700,123 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC grew its position in Loews by 27.5% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,205,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,066,000 after acquiring an additional 260,234 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the third quarter worth $13,277,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,378,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loews presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of L stock opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $154,749.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,681 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

