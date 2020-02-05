LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Receives $83.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.56.

LOGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LogMeIn from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LogMeIn from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $322,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of LogMeIn by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. 802,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,258. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

