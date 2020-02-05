Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,204,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,964,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $193,593.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock worth $9,437,720 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.