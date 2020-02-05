Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Acquires 3,500 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 145.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 59,979 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 233,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

