Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $194.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.62. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $158.48 and a 12-month high of $194.89.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

