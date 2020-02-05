Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 364 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $237.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $225.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.