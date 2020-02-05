Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Buys 700 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 17,128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $38.13 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.1638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

