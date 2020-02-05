Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Southern by 126.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after buying an additional 1,510,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at about $53,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $69.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In related news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

