Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,825 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Nike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nike by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike stock opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $154.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.29.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

