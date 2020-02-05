LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE opened at $167.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $128.25 and a 12 month high of $169.05. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.