LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total transaction of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $219,320.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. ValuEngine cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of JKHY opened at $153.77 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $155.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average is $145.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

