LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $69.44 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.13.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

