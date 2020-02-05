LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,884 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iberiabank Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $143.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.88 and a one year high of $144.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.70 and its 200-day moving average is $135.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

