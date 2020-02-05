LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 458 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,709,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,796,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 469,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,679,000 after acquiring an additional 368,474 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,259,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 77.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 660,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,374 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.77.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $357,886.54. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,922,075 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $101.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

