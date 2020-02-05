LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 561 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 406.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXP opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $145.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.94). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 18,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $2,561,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 27,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.02, for a total value of $3,756,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,245 shares of company stock worth $21,132,052 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.38.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

