LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,500,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,908,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 887,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 668,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,097,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 519,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $121,221,000 after acquiring an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 383,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $226.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.25. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.38, for a total value of $5,538,383.00. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,591 shares of company stock valued at $31,221,495 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

