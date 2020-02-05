LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.32, 4,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 178,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get LSB Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $80.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXU. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 143.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for LSB Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSB Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.