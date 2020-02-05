LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut LTC Properties from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.83.

NYSE LTC traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 176,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,542. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a current ratio of 10.06. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

